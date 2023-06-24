AP Top Health News at 1:10 a.m. EDT

Kansas’ attorney general is moving to block trans people from changing their birth certificates

US intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents

Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl is causing wounds and scrambling efforts to stop overdoses

Why some doctors stay in US states with restrictive abortion laws and others leave

After a historic wave of anti-LGBTQ laws, focus now shifts to legal fights

...

READ MORE