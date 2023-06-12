AP Top Health News at 8:44 a.m. EDT

Polish authorities rule rights of pregnant woman who died were violated amid abortion law debate
UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent
England’s health service says it won’t give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics
Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice...
READ MORE
Polish authorities rule rights of pregnant woman who died were violated amid abortion law debate
UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent
England’s health service says it won’t give puberty blockers to children at gender clinics
Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments
Alzheimer’s drug gets FDA panel’s backing, setting the stage for broader use
The US and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It’s a routine peril for many developing countries
Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.