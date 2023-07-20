On Air: Federal News Network
Health News

20-year-old dies after launching fireworks in Hawaii parking lot on the Fourth of July

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 9:53 pm
“Bystanders stated they saw Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head when a firework went off, sending the young man to the ground,” the Hawaii Police Department said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

It’s unclear what kind of fireworks he was handling.

The illegal use of fireworks is an ongoing issue in Hawaii. Last month, Gov. Josh Green signed legislation creating a task force to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and promote compliance with state fireworks laws. The measure noted that the use of illegal fireworks has caused deaths, injuries, brush fires and structural fires.

