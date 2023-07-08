On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Health News at 1:10 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 8, 2023 1:10 pm
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
Biden takes aim at ‘junk’ insurance, vowing to save money for consumers being played as ‘suckers’
Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it
Top Stories