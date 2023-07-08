AP Top Health News at 1:10 p.m. EDT

Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no

Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says

Biden takes aim at ‘junk’ insurance, vowing to save money for consumers being played as ‘suckers’

Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue

Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it

Kentucky AG challenges federal judge’s blocking of...

READ MORE