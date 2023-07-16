AP Top Health News at 11:13 a.m. EDT

US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track

Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide concerns halted operations

First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval

How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death

Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect as judge weighs whether to block it

Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause....

READ MORE