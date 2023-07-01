AP Top Health News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Morning-after pill vending machines gain popularity on college campuses post-Roe

Cheaper competition for Humira is hitting the market, but savings will depend on your insurance

Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad bugs

Minnesota saw 20% jump in abortions last year, partly due to patients from restrictive states

$2.9 million gene therapy for severe hemophilia is approved by FDA

Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this...

