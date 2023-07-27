AP Top Health News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

Sesame is being newly added to some foods. The FDA says it doesn’t violate an allergy law
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
GOP nominee says he would renew push for Medicaid work requirement if elected governor in Kentucky
How many transgender and intersex people live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ laws will impact millions
Nigerian doctors walk off the job again. Overstretched...
READ MORE
Sesame is being newly added to some foods. The FDA says it doesn’t violate an allergy law
On their own front line, Ukrainian surgeons treat waves of soldiers since the counteroffensive began
GOP nominee says he would renew push for Medicaid work requirement if elected governor in Kentucky
How many transgender and intersex people live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ laws will impact millions
Nigerian doctors walk off the job again. Overstretched and underpaid, many have left for overseas
UK prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
Doctors in England escalate pay dispute as they announce another 4-day walkout in August
Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead
Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.