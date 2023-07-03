AP Top Health News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives

Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips

After fall of Roe, emboldened religious conservatives lobby to restrict abortion in Africa

Australia is the first country to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics

Morning-after pill vending machines gain popularity on college campuses post-Roe

Cheaper competition for Humira is...

READ MORE