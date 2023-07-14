AP Top Health News at 1:35 a.m. EDT

Online, ‘unalive’ means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors
Iowa’s restrictive abortion measure faces legal challenge as governor prepares to sign it into law
Russian lawmakers move to...
READ MORE
Online, ‘unalive’ means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors
Iowa’s restrictive abortion measure faces legal challenge as governor prepares to sign it into law
Russian lawmakers move to further restrict transgender rights in new legislation
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Indigenous women in Canada forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Indiana authorities investigate deaths of 3 patients within a week at addiction treatment center
Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.