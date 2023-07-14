On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Health News at 1:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 1:35 am
Online, ‘unalive’ means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors
Iowa’s restrictive abortion measure faces legal challenge as governor prepares to sign it into law
