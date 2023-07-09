On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Health News

AP Top Health News at 5:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 9, 2023 5:31 pm
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Some cities are digging up water mains and leaving lead pipe in the ground

Here’s why there is still so much lead pipe in Chicago

Takeaways from AP’s investigation into cities leaving lead pipe in the ground

Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The UK government just says no

Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says

Biden takes aim at ‘junk’ insurance, vowing to save money for consumers being played as ‘suckers’

Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue

Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it

Kentucky AG challenges federal judge’s blocking of state law banning transgender youth treatment

Health News