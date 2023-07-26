On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 2:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 2:39 am
< a min read
      

Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
‘Our own front line’: Ukrainian surgeons see wave of wounded soldiers since counteroffensive began
Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead
Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health...

READ MORE

Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm

‘Our own front line’: Ukrainian surgeons see wave of wounded soldiers since counteroffensive began

Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead

Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia

The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage

Ohio voters will decide on abortion access in November ballot

Transgender patients sue the hospital that provided their records to Tennessee’s attorney general

Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

Israeli doctors reveal Netanyahu’s chronic heart problem only after implanting pacemaker

Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy’s sight. Similar treatments could help millions

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 PFIC 2023
8|1 Quantum Speaker Series Presents:...
8|1 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories