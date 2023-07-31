AP Top Health News at 4:54 a.m. EDT

Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is valuable for medicine, but a declining bird needs them for food

Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis

Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage

A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more...

READ MORE