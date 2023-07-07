AP Top Health News at 5:02 a.m. EDT

Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it
Arizona governor makes contraceptive medications available over the counter at pharmacies
China says 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick
83,000 Hawaii homes dispose of sewage in cesspools. Rising sea levels will make...
83,000 Hawaii homes dispose of sewage in cesspools. Rising sea levels will make them more of a mess
Iowa’s Republican governor calls a special legislative session to revive abortion restrictions
Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it.
Wisconsin health officials drop fine for ‘Nutcracker’ performance during COVID restrictions
Ohio abortion rights backers submit nearly double needed signatures for fall ballot measure
