AP Top Health News at 5:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 5:30 am
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will probably create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need

Thousands of UK hospital doctors walk out in the latest pay dispute, crippling health services

A woman pleads guilty to fire that kept a Wyoming abortion clinic from opening for a year

Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law

In a refugee camp in Kenya, food shortages left kids hungry even before Russia ended grain deal

Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy

Federal judge appoints expert to oversee Oregon agency that has been housing foster kids in hotels

Homes become ‘air fryers’ in Phoenix heat, people ration AC due to cost

California Sen. Feinstein seeks more control over her late husband’s trust to pay medical bills

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
