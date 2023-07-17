On Air: For Your Benefit
AP Top Health News at 10:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 17, 2023 10:26 am
Second Alzheimer’s drug in the pipeline promises to slow worsening but with safety concern
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide...

First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval

How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death

Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect as judge weighs whether to block it

Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe

UK officials warn low measles immunization rates could lead to tens of thousands of cases in London

