On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 6:54 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
July 19, 2023 6:54 am
< a min read
      

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Women denied abortions in Texas ask court for clarity over state’s exceptions to ban
Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says
A Dutch court convicts a man of assisting in at least 10 suicides by selling a deadly drug online
South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages
New drug...

READ MORE

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Women denied abortions in Texas ask court for clarity over state’s exceptions to ban

Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says

A Dutch court convicts a man of assisting in at least 10 suicides by selling a deadly drug online

South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages

New drug to protect babies and toddlers from RSV gets FDA approval ahead of cold season

Second Alzheimer’s drug in pipeline can slow the disease by a few months but with safety risk

House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial

Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke

Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|25 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
7|25 IPv6 Case Studies & Lessons Learned
7|25 Dell Technologies Webinar Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories