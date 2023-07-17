Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COOPER

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll keep to a lower public profile this week after testing positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor tweeted that he tested positive on Monday. He described the case as mild and that he was feeling fine. The 66-year-old Cooper says he’ll work remotely for the rest of the week and wants to be “out and about by the weekend.” Cooper also tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022. Last week, Cooper attended the National Governors Association annual meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey. SENT: 110 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH-BOAT CRASH

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a teen killed in a boat crash that prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold his son alcohol while under age. Sunday’s deal came after a judge refused to allow the Parker’s Kitchen chain to be separated from Murdaugh in a civil trial next month over 19-year-old Mallory Beach’s death in 2019. Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without parole for killing his wife and the son involved in the 2019 drunken boat crash at their home two years later. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 720 words, photo.

EAST COAST WEATHER

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Crews in suburban Philadelphia on Monday intensified the search for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek while they were driving to a barbecue with their family. Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Monday the effort would be a “massive undertaking” and that 100 search crew and numerous drones would be looking for the siblings along the creek that drains into the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Brewer says the children are part of a Charleston, South Carolina, family visiting relatives and friends and were driving when they got caught in a flash flood Saturday. By Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 710 words, photos, video, audio.

____

VIRGINIA

REPUBLICANS-FBI

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. It was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. The Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI. Conservatives are angry at the FBI in the aftermath of the Justice Department’s indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Some Republicans want to move the FBI to Alabama. McCarthy prefers to spread its operations to the states. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BRITAIN KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL

LONDON — Elton John has testified for the defense at Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial as the actor’s lawyer attempted to discredit a man who claimed Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch in a car on the way to the singer’s house. John appeared remotely from Monaco on Monday. One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of assaulting him in 2004 or 2005. Spacey testified that Spacey only attended the annual gala he held at his Windsor home once — in 2001. John’s husband, David Furnish, earlier gave similar testimony. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts. By Brian Melley. SENT: 810 words, photos, audio.

____

SPORTS

BBO–DODGERS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The Orioles bring an eight-game winning streak into this showdown with the NL West-leading Dodgers. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-CUBS

CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Matt Carlson.

CAR–NASCAR-NEW HAMPSHIRE

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell starts on the pole for the rain-postponed NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 700 words. Race starts at noon. AP Photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a procedural, but potentially crucial, area of the law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. SENT: 960 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TURNING POINT — When student activists assembled in Florida last year for Turning Point Action’s annual summit, many were torn, wrestling with whether former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the Republican Party’s best hope for 2024. One year later, there is no more doubt. Instead, attendees booed at even the suggestion of a contested primary and heckled several of the long-shot challengers who decided to show up. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 3 p.m.

EAST COAST WEATHER — Crews in suburban Philadelphia on Monday intensified the search for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek while they were driving to a barbecue with their family. Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Monday the effort would be a “massive undertaking” and that 100 search crew and numerous drones would be looking for the siblings along the creek that drains into the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. SENT: 560 words, video, photos.

MED-ALZHEIMER’S DRUG — New research shows another experimental Alzheimer’s drug can modestly slow patients’ inevitable worsening. Patients given monthly infusions of Eli Lilly and Co.’s donanemab declined about four to seven months more slowly than those given dummy infusions in a large study. If U.S. regulators approve, the drug would be only the second Alzheimer’s treatment convincingly shown to delay the mind-robbing disease — after rival Leqembi. Both drugs pose a serious safety concern — brain swelling and bleeding. SENT: 700 words, photo.

____

——————————

——————————

