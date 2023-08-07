On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

A Florida man is charged with flooding an emergency room after attacking a nurse and stripping

The Associated Press
August 7, 2023 3:32 pm
< a min read
      

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said.

The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head....

READ MORE

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said.

The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, the report said.

The hospital’s emergency rooms flooded, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the report.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Responding deputies subdued the man using a Taser after he threatened them, and he was taken into custody. He is facing a single charge of aggravated battery and four charges of criminal mischief.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|13 EANGUS 52nd Annual Conference 2023
8|13 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories