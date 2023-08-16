AP Top Health News at 1:20 a.m. EDT

North Carolina GOP seeks to override governor’s veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for youth
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain
New Zealand, whose pandemic response...
READ MORE
North Carolina GOP seeks to override governor’s veto of bill banning gender-affirming care for youth
A Pennsylvania study suggests links between fracking and asthma, lymphoma in children
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain
New Zealand, whose pandemic response was closely watched, removes last of COVID-19 restrictions
Ro CEO charts growth past sexual health roots to obesity and beyond
Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for some customers
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh sparks alarm after 364 people die this year and infections rise
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.