AP Top Health News at 1:08 p.m. EDT

Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement off to slow start even as thousands lose coverage
Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the...
READ MORE
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting some heat records
How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement off to slow start even as thousands lose coverage
Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
Cyberattack keeps hospitals’ computers offline for weeks
Common arthritis drug could boost effectiveness of morning-after pill, study finds
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
An appeals court backs some abortion drug limits, pending the Supreme Court’s approval
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.