AP Top Health News at 11:24 a.m. EDT

FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns

No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers

Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says

Teva to pay $225M to settle cholesterol drug price-fixing charges

How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants

Where do the 2024...

READ MORE