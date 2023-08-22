AP Top Health News at 11:24 a.m. EDT

FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
Teva to pay $225M to settle cholesterol drug price-fixing charges
How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
Where do the 2024...
READ MORE
FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers
Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says
Teva to pay $225M to settle cholesterol drug price-fixing charges
How a family’s choice to donate a body for pig kidney research could help change transplants
Where do the 2024 presidential candidates stand on abortion? Take a look
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.