Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 11, 2023 12:57 am
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent

COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help

US suicides hit an all-time high last year

Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before

EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment

Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as ‘inhumane and degrading’

Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing

Montana clinic files for bankruptcy following $6 million judgment over false asbestos claims

Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction

