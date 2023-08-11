AP Top Health News at 12:57 a.m. EDT

Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before
EPA weighs formal review of vinyl...
READ MORE
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
US suicides hit an all-time high last year
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before
EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as ‘inhumane and degrading’
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
Montana clinic files for bankruptcy following $6 million judgment over false asbestos claims
Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.