AP Top Health News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields

As clinics pivot post-Roe, battle rages over syringe service in opioid-ravaged West Virginia

Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials

South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to...

READ MORE