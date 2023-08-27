On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:48 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 27, 2023 12:48 am
< a min read
      

Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help
What is Stockholm syndrome? It all started with a bank robbery 50 years ago
Gender-affirming surgeries in the US nearly tripled before pandemic dip, study finds
...

READ MORE

Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US

A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others

As research grows into how to stop gun violence, one city looks to science for help

What is Stockholm syndrome? It all started with a bank robbery 50 years ago

Gender-affirming surgeries in the US nearly tripled before pandemic dip, study finds

See which states are poised to rule next on transgender health care restrictions

Rulings in Texas, Missouri jumble again where US transgender youth can receive treatment

Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw

West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe

President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News