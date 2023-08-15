AP Top Health News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand

Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia

Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain

New Zealand, whose pandemic response was closely watched, removes last of COVID-19 restrictions

Ro CEO charts growth past sexual health roots to obesity and beyond

Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for...

READ MORE