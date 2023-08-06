AP Top Health News at 11:06 a.m. EDT

As clinics pivot post-Roe, battle rages over syringe service in opioid-ravaged West Virginia
Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to leave early
Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports
Babies should get...
READ MORE
As clinics pivot post-Roe, battle rages over syringe service in opioid-ravaged West Virginia
Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to leave early
Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports
Babies should get recently approved drug for RSV, CDC says
Fall abortion battle propels huge early voter turnout for an Ohio special election next week
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut law that eliminated religious vaccination exemption
Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.