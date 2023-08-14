AP Top Health News at 2:39 a.m. EDT

Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain

New Zealand, whose pandemic response was closely watched, removes last of COVID-19 restrictions

Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia

Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for some customers

Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent

Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh sparks alarm after 364...

READ MORE