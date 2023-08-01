AP Top Health News at 6:16 a.m. EDT

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms affect millions. New treatment studies bring hope
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is needed for medicine, but a declining bird relies on crabs to eat
Alabama health care providers sue over threat of prosecution for abortion help
Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out...
READ MORE
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms affect millions. New treatment studies bring hope
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is needed for medicine, but a declining bird relies on crabs to eat
Alabama health care providers sue over threat of prosecution for abortion help
Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
Cases of tick-borne illnesses are on the rise. Some experts believe climate change is the cause
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of his ‘moonshot’ effort
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.