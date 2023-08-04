AP Top Health News at 4:05 a.m. EDT

Breastfeeding Olympians want it all: Top careers and motherhood

Babies should get recently approved drug for RSV, CDC says

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions

A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam

Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms affect millions. New treatment studies bring hope

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles lawsuit with a biotech company that used her cells...

READ MORE