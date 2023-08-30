AP Top Health News at 6:37 a.m. EDT

Death toll from Legionnaires’ disease rises to 16 in southeast Poland close to Ukraine border

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

Need to know about lifesaving CPR? A new study says it’s probably wise not to ask Alexa or Siri

Five people hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas

Many big US cities now answer mental health crisis calls with civilian teams — not police

Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US

Neurosurgeon investigating patient’s mystery symptoms plucks a worm from woman’s brain in Australia

China won’t require COVID-19 tests for incoming travelers in a milestone in its reopening

A broad genetic test saved one newborn’s life. Research suggests it could help millions of others

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise is diagnosed with blood cancer and undergoing treatment

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.