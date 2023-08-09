On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Vehicle strikes 3, fatally injuring 1 in service area of Los Angeles car dealership, official says

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 3:02 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people in the service area of a Los Angeles auto dealership Wednesday, briefly trapping a woman beneath the vehicle before she died of her injuries, authorities and witnesses say.

The vehicle, driven by a female customer, struck and injured a patron and two workers in the service center before coming to rest in a customer reception area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people in the service area of a Los Angeles auto dealership Wednesday, briefly trapping a woman beneath the vehicle before she died of her injuries, authorities and witnesses say.

The vehicle, driven by a female customer, struck and injured a patron and two workers in the service center before coming to rest in a customer reception area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

According to witnesses, an adult female customer was briefly trapped under the vehicle before being freed by bystanders, including an off-duty nurse who began CPR on the woman before she was rushed to a trauma center, Humphrey said in a statement.

The woman later died, Humphrey said.

        Insight by CrowdStrike: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders will discuss what strategies and trends agencies are employing in their cybersecurity journey. Register today!

Two men who work at the dealership were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, Humphrey added. The driver had no obvious injury and remained at the scene, speaking with police officers.

The dealership is in the Mission Hills neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|15 Test and Evaluation Working Group and...
8|15 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|15 Counter-UAS Summit 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories