On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Gunmen open fire on police officers during anti-polio drive in southwest Pakistan, killing 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 6:45 am
< a min read
      

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on Pakistani police escorting a team of polio workers on Tuesday during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the southwest, killing two police officers before fleeing, police said.

The polio workers were unharmed in the attack on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, local police chief Asif Marwat said.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Islamic...

READ MORE

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on Pakistani police escorting a team of polio workers on Tuesday during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the southwest, killing two police officers before fleeing, police said.

The polio workers were unharmed in the attack on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, local police chief Asif Marwat said.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Islamic militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Since January, Pakistan has reported only one polio case, raising hopes that the country is close to eradicating the disease.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in which polio has not been eliminated.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News Science News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 Photogrammetry, 3D Visualization, and...
8|7 FDR Training
8|7 The Diana Initiative
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories