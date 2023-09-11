AP Top Health News at 1:01 a.m. EDT

Patients need doctors who look like them. Can medicine diversify without affirmative action?

Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives

Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic

House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is ‘paralyzing’ the Pentagon by blocking promotions

Updated COVID shots are coming. They’re part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses

Afghanistan is the fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, UN drug agency says

Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of abortion

As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder

Florida abortion rights at stake as state Supreme Court takes up challenge to GOP-led restrictions

Dr. Richard Moriarty, who helped create ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison warning for kids, dies at 83

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.