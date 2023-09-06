AP Top Health News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder but questions linger
Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says
EPA delays new ozone pollution standards until after 2024 election
To mask or not to mask? Biden goes both ways after first lady tests positive for COVID-19
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in southeast Poland on decline with only 1 new case reported
Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
An Ohio ballot measure seeks to protect abortion access. Opponents’ messaging is on parental rights
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
