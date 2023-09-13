AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine

Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA advisers say

Prescription opioid shipments declined sharply even as fatal overdoses increased, new data shows

Mosquitoes, long the enemy, are now bred to help prevent the spread of dengue fever

Missouri clinics halt transgender care for minors in wake of new state law

Child poverty in the US jumped and income declined in 2022 as coronavirus pandemic benefits ended

Women in Idaho, Tennessee and Oklahoma sue over abortion bans after being denied care

California’s Assembly votes for ballot measure that would change how mental health care is funded

US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall

Patients need doctors who look like them. Can medicine diversify without affirmative action?

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.