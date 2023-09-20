AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Sacramento prosecutor sues California’s capital city over failure to clean up homeless encampments
Virginia is the next big battleground for abortion rights and may send a signal for 2024
Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home
Indiana attorney general sues hospital system over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion
Unlicensed New York City acupuncturist charged after patient’s lungs collapsed, prosecutors say
Kansas will no longer change trans people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Psychedelic drug MDMA eases PTSD symptoms in a study that paves the way for possible US approval
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Big Pharma’s Johnson & Johnson under investigation in South Africa over ‘excessive’ drug prices
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.