AP Top Health News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Sacramento prosecutor sues California’s capital city over failure to clean up homeless encampments

Virginia is the next big battleground for abortion rights and may send a signal for 2024

Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home

Indiana attorney general sues hospital system over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion

Unlicensed New York City acupuncturist charged after patient’s lungs collapsed, prosecutors say

Kansas will no longer change trans people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities

Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants

Psychedelic drug MDMA eases PTSD symptoms in a study that paves the way for possible US approval

Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care

Big Pharma’s Johnson & Johnson under investigation in South Africa over ‘excessive’ drug prices

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.