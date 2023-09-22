On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Health News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 12:16 am
Booking a COVID-19 vaccine? Some are reporting canceled appointments or insurance issues

Some providers are dropping gender-affirming care for kids even in cases where it’s legal

Biden aiming to scrub medical debt from people’s credit scores, which could up ratings for millions

FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies

Biden administration announces $600M to produce COVID tests and will reopen website to order them

Virginia is the next big battleground for abortion rights and may send a signal for 2024

Revolving door redux: The DEA’s recently departed No. 2 returns to a Big Pharma consulting firm

England’s National Health Service operates on holiday-level staffing as doctors’ strike escalates

An Idaho man has measles. Health officials are trying to see if the contagious disease has spread.

Appeals court takes up transgender health coverage case likely headed to Supreme Court

