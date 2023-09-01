AP Top Health News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
Some US airports strive to make flying more inclusive for those with dementia
US regulators might change how they classify marijuana. Here’s what that would mean
Alabama’s attorney general says the state can prosecute those who help women travel for abortions
Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising
Death toll from Legionnaires’ disease rises to 16 in southeast Poland close to Ukraine border
Abortion anecdote from DeSantis at GOP debate is more complex than he made it sound
Marijuana recommendation by US health agency hailed as first step to easing weed restrictions
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
Need to know about lifesaving CPR? A new study says it’s probably wise not to ask Alexa or Siri
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.