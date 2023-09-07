AP Top Health News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

Mexico ends federal ban on abortion, but patchwork of state restrictions remains
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
NBA owner putting millions toward stroke care, health research in Detroit
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder but questions linger
Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says
Environmental Protection Agency delays new ozone pollution standards until after the 2024 election
To mask or not to mask? Biden goes both ways after first lady tests positive for COVID-19
Sri Lanka parliament debates the health minister’s fate over reports of lack of drugs, hospital care
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in southeast Poland on decline with only 1 new case reported
Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
