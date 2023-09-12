AP Top Health News at 5:42 a.m. EDT

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 12, 2023 5:42 am
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall

Patients need doctors who look like them. Can medicine diversify without affirmative action?

Republican opposition to abortion threatens global HIV/AIDS program that has saved 25 million lives

Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic

Challengers seek rewrite of Missouri abortion-rights ballot measures, calling them misleading

House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is ‘paralyzing’ the Pentagon by blocking promotions

Updated COVID shots are coming. They’re part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses

Afghanistan is the fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, UN drug agency says

Supreme Court is asked to reject limits on a drug used in the most common method of abortion

As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder

