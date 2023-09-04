On Air: Federal News Network
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19; President Biden tests negative for virus

The Associated Press
September 4, 2023 9:15 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms currently, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said.

