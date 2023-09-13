On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
Health News

Contradicting federal health officials, Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against new COVID booster

The Associated Press
September 13, 2023 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s top health official are directly contradicting federal health recommendations, saying there’s not enough evidence a new COVID booster provides benefits that outweigh risks.

DeSantis, who is running for president, and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo discussed the vaccine with doctors Wednesday on a Zoom call livestreamed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It repeated much of what they said a week ago during a live event in Jacksonville, in which they warned against the vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved this week.

Ladapo was appointed by DeSantis in 2021 and has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government. Ladapo’s previous warnings against COVID-19 vaccines prompted a public letter from federal health agencies saying his claims were harmful to the public.

DeSantis said Wednesday that COVID measures have become a flashpoint in society and his state has taken a different approach.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|19 California Digital Government Summit
9|19 Hypersonic Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories