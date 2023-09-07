On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

Human skull found in Goodwill donation box in Arizona; police say no apparent link to any crime

The Associated Press
September 7, 2023 5:19 pm
1 min read
      

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — It’s probably not the strangest item ever donated to a Goodwill store. But employees of a thrift store in the Phoenix area knew exactly what to do when they saw what looked like a human skull in one of their donation boxes: Call police.

Officers responded to the store in Goodyear on Tuesday night and took possession of the skull, which was covered in spots and had its upper front teeth attached, plus a false eye in the left socket.

Officials with Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona say they followed company protocol by immediately reporting the donation to police.

The skull was transported to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office where authorities “confirmed that it is in fact a real human skull,” police spokesperson Lisa Berry said.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

“It appears this human skull is historic and has no forensic significance, meaning there appears to be no associated crime,” Berry added of the preliminary findings.

It remains unclear who donated the skull and what would become its final disposition. Berry said police had no additional information to release about the skull Thursday.

Store employees referred all inquiries about the skull to Goodwill’s corporate office Thursday, but nobody immediately returned calls.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|13 2023 Survey Event | Incident Response
9|13 Join us at the Fifth Annual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories