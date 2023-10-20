On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 12:15 am
< a min read
      

So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says

Communities can’t recycle or trash disposable e-cigarettes. So what happens to them?

FDA is thinking about a ban on hair-straightening chemicals. Stylists say Black women have moved on

Illinois Gov. Pritzker takes his fight for abortion access national with a new self-funded group

Breast cancer is deadlier for Black women. A study of mammograms could help close the gap

People of African ancestry are poorly represented in genetic studies. A new effort would change that

Rite Aid’s bankruptcy plan stirs worries of new ‘pharmacy deserts’

A Tonga surgeon to lead WHO’s Western Pacific after previous director fired for racism, misconduct

Employer-sponsored health coverage costs jumped this year. More hikes may be coming

California tech CEO convicted in COVID-19 and allergy test fraud case sentenced to 8 years in prison

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 Principles of ESM Analysis
10|26 Arizona CIO/CTO Forum 2023
10|26 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Industrial...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories