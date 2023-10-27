On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Health News

AP Top Health News at 11:47 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 27, 2023 11:47 am
< a min read
      

A new cure for sickle cell disease may be coming. Health advisers will review it next week

China’s chief epidemiologist who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60

Abortion restrictions in Russia spark outrage as the country takes a conservative turn

From Stalin to Putin, abortion has had a complicated history in Russia

2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data show

FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, other injuries

The number of military suicides dipped in 2022 as the Pentagon works on new prevention programs

Mpox vaccinations should be recommended for high-risk men, even after outbreak ends, advisers say

Abortions in the US rose slightly overall after post-Roe restrictions were put in place, study finds

Tennessee attorney general sues federal government over abortion rule blocking funding

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|3 DC Annual Swing for Freedom Golf...
11|3 Dashboard in a Day - EPM Strategy
11|3 How to Streamline Capital Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories