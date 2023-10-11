AP Top Health News at 3:23 p.m. EDT

Transgender North Carolinians file federal lawsuit challenging gender-affirming care ban for minors

Walgreens pharmacy staffers stage walkouts over work conditions

What does the science say about the grass vs. turf debate in sports?

Pharmacist shortages and heavy workloads challenge drugstores heading into their busy season

Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversights

US senators see a glimmer of hope for breaking a logjam with China over the fentanyl crisis

Cambodia records second bird flu death in a week, third this year, after no cases since 2014

Deadly bird flu reappears in US commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota

Gates Foundation funding $40 million effort to help develop mRNA vaccines in Africa in coming years

California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing cost

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.