AP Top Health News at 4:20 p.m. EDT

Pakistan officials consider a new way to boost polio vaccination: prison
Anti-abortion groups are at odds on strategies ahead of Ohio vote. It could be a preview for 2024
Transgender minors in Nebraska, their families and doctors brace for a new law limiting treatment
Judge blocks 2 provisions in North Carolina’s new abortion law; 12-week near-ban remains in place
FDA wants to regulate thousands of lab tests that have long skirted oversight
Mississippi sees spike in child care enrollment after abortion ban and child support policy change
What to know as fall vaccinations against COVID, flu and RSV get underway
FDA advisers vote against experimental ALS treatment pushed by patients
Ohio wants to revive a strict abortion law. Justices are weighing the legal arguments
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law to protect doctors who mail abortion pills to other states
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.