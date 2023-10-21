On Air: Federal News Network
AP Top Health News at 4:24 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 21, 2023 4:24 pm
Little light, no beds, not enough anesthesia: A view from the ‘nightmare’ of Gaza’s hospitals

A month after a pig heart transplant, man works to regain strength with no rejection so far

Health providers say AI chatbots could improve care. But research says some are perpetuating racism

So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says

Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement has enrolled only 1,343 residents in 3 months

Communities can’t recycle or trash disposable e-cigarettes. So what happens to them?

Affordable Care Act provisions codified under Michigan law by Gov. Whitmer as a hedge against repeal

FDA is thinking about a ban on hair-straightening chemicals. Stylists say Black women have moved on

Illinois Gov. Pritzker takes his fight for abortion access national with a new self-funded group

Breast cancer is deadlier for Black women. A study of mammograms could help close the gap

