AP Top Health News at 6:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 23, 2023 6:06 am
This procedure is banned in the US. Why is it a hot topic in fight over Ohio’s abortion amendment?

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza’s hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk

Little light, no beds, not enough anesthesia: A view from the ‘nightmare’ of Gaza’s hospitals

A month after a pig heart transplant, man works to regain strength with no rejection so far

Health providers say AI chatbots could improve care. But research says some are perpetuating racism

So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says

Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement has enrolled only 1,343 residents in 3 months

Communities can’t recycle or trash disposable e-cigarettes. So what happens to them?

Affordable Care Act provisions codified under Michigan law by Gov. Whitmer as a hedge against repeal

FDA is thinking about a ban on hair-straightening chemicals. Stylists say Black women have moved on

