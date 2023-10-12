AP Top Health News at 7:01 a.m. EDT

Transgender residents in North Carolina, Montana file lawsuits challenging new state restrictions

Federal judge won’t block suspension of right to carry guns in some New Mexico parks, playgrounds

EU orders biotech giant Illumina to unwind $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail

Walgreens pharmacy staffers stage walkouts over work conditions

What does the science say about the grass vs. turf debate in sports?

Pharmacist shortages and heavy workloads challenge drugstores heading into their busy season

Ohio votes on abortion rights this fall. Misinformation about the proposal is spreading

Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities

Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversights

US senators see a glimmer of hope for breaking a logjam with China over the fentanyl crisis

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.